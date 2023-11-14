Scene in Edmonds: A closer look Posted: November 13, 2023 53 What were all these photographers doing at the Edmonds waterfront? (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Taking photos of this Gray-crowned Rosy-Finch. “These birds normally inhabit alpine areas above the treeline, but this one seems to prefer the beach,” said Dave Govan, who got this photo of the bird Monday.
If you ever get the chance to visit the Corkscrew Swamp Bird Sanctuary near Naples, FL. you should stop by during the migration season. There are more $10,000+ telephoto lens there per square foot than any other place I have ever been to. Glad to see we are building some local competition!
A bunch of birds, too!
Lovely composition of this Gray-crowned Rosy Finch. Thank you for sharing Dave G!
What a lovely photo of a beautiful
Bird.
Pat Tilden, is this you? I didn’t know you were a birder! We need to chat
Lovely photo of the colorful yet subdued feathers! Nice.
Fantastic! Well done 🙂
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.