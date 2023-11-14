Scene in Edmonds: A magical library on Cedar Street

Posted: November 13, 2023 36

Chris Walton designed and built this children’s free library on Cedar Street. Note the Leprechaun in the tree enjoying the fall colors.

— Photo by Chris Walton

 

  5. Hey Gerry, some old guy named Peter at a Fri. night beer event told me that when you take one out, you are supposed to put one back in. Just thought I should let you know about that part of the deal. C.

