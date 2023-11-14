Scene in Edmonds: A magical library on Cedar Street Posted: November 13, 2023 36 Chris Walton designed and built this children’s free library on Cedar Street. Note the Leprechaun in the tree enjoying the fall colors. — Photo by Chris Walton
Whimsical and wonderful. Great job, Chris!
Nice job Chris. I wish I had your talents.
Darling….sweet design! Love the two windows!
Great design Chris, I always enjoy the Little Free Libraries on my walks through our neighborhood.
Hey Gerry, some old guy named Peter at a Fri. night beer event told me that when you take one out, you are supposed to put one back in. Just thought I should let you know about that part of the deal. C.
Looove it!
So sweet! I might need to get some children’s books to help fill it!
