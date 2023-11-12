Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: November 12, 2023 76 Wind surfers at Marina Beach. Fall color near the Edmonds Marsh. Making a splash. — Photos taken Saturday by Joe Christian
Nicely done!
Wonderful color in each photo. Bravo!
Excellent camera work. Thank you.
what amazing color and movement plus the vitality of the composition. Well thought out and produced!
Thank you All for your kind comments! So many photographic opportunities around town to appreciate the beauty and vibrancy in this area we live in!
