Scene in Edmonds: Around town for the holidays Posted: November 23, 2023 4 Photographer Bob Sears on Wednesday came across Kelly Ajer as she was setting up her Christmas lawn display on 220th Street for the upcoming holidays. Photographer Julia Wiese on Thursday spotted holiday lights going up at the Port of Edmonds Marina.
