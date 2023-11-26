Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: November 25, 2023 6 Holiday decor downtown. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Downtown early Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunrise at 7 a.m. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Cruise ship passing by. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A swimmer leaves the water after a 15-minute dip. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
