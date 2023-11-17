Scene in Edmonds: Backyard birds

Photographer Ken Pickle spotted a Cooper’s Hawk in his backyard Wednesday and later in the day saw a Barred Owl in the same tree. “I guess that’s a compliment to how fat I keep my local songbirds,” he said.
