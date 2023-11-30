Scene in Edmonds: Center for the Arts gala raises $419K

New ECA Executive Director Kathy Liu with Associate Executive Director Lori Meagher.
Engaged bidders at the 2023 ECA gala.
L-R: Auctioneer Fred Northrup Jr. and Emcee Angela Poe Russell with master mixologist Niles Peacock.
Wild Rumours performing during the gala.
Rick Steves speaks about the value of ECA.

The recent Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) gala auction fundraiser highlighted the generosity of local arts lovers, with donors contributing more than $419,000 during the popular annual event.

Among the highlights: The introduction of new ECA Executive Director Kathy Liu, frenzied bidding for a range of popular auction packages, and Niles Peacock shaking, stirring and delivering signature cocktails to the highest-bidding tables. In addition, attendees were treated to a special concert by Wild Rumours and heard Edmonds travel guru and philanthropist Rick Steves deliver a moving speech on the key role that ECA plays in delivering engaging arts programs.

— Photos by Elana Hansen

 

 

 

