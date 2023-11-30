Scene in Edmonds: Center for the Arts gala raises $419K

The recent Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) gala auction fundraiser highlighted the generosity of local arts lovers, with donors contributing more than $419,000 during the popular annual event.
Among the highlights: The introduction of new ECA Executive Director Kathy Liu, frenzied bidding for a range of popular auction packages, and Niles Peacock shaking, stirring and delivering signature cocktails to the highest-bidding tables. In addition, attendees were treated to a special concert by Wild Rumours and heard Edmonds travel guru and philanthropist Rick Steves deliver a moving speech on the key role that ECA plays in delivering engaging arts programs.
— Photos by Elana Hansen
