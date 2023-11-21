Scene in Edmonds: Falling for fall 54 mins ago 4 A bench along 5th Avenue North. On the path approaching Edmonds Elementary. Ginkgo butterflies the photographer made from the tree outside Edmonds Center for the Arts. Autumn leaves provide many photo opportunities. These are from Denise Meade.
