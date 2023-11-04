Scene in Edmonds: Holiday market gets off to a wet start

The ninth season of the Edmonds Holiday Market kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning amid squalls and thundershowers, but the inclement weather did nothing to stop market fans from showing up and checking out the scores of stalls offering everything from produce to food to holiday gift items.

By 11 a.m. the rain had backed off, and by noon shoppers were treated to sunbreaks and patches of blue sky.

Sponsored by the City of Edmonds, the holiday market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for five additional Saturdays — Nov. 11 and 18, and Dec. 2, 9 and 16. There won’t be a market on Nov. 25, which is Thanksgiving weekend.

More information is available at the Edmonds Holiday Market Facebook page here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel