Scene in Edmonds: Kingfisher at the marsh Posted: November 16, 2023 7 Photographer Sean Segesser was at the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday when he came across this Belted Kingfisher.
Beautiful photo Sean! I hope to see more of your photos.
