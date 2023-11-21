Scene in Edmonds: Marsh birds 6 mins ago 3 Spotted Towhee Great blue heron and killdeer Song sparrow Anna’s hummingbird Bernie Busch shared these photos taken recently by visitor George Quittner, an avid birder from Florida, at the Edmonds Marsh Estuary.
