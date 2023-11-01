Scene in Edmonds: More Halloween fun Posted: November 1, 2023 6 Ready for a party. Edmonds police with a Mini-Me. Edmonds Historical Museum Director Katie Kelly invites trick-or-treaters to visit the haunted museum. More scenes from Halloween in downtown Edmonds. (Photos by Arnie Lund)
