Scene in Edmonds: Native plant giveaway at Willow Creek Hatchery

On Saturday, the Edmonds Stewards — with assistance from other local environment-focused groups — hosted a native plant giveaway at Edmonds’ Willow Creek Hatchery. Native plant experts were on hand to provide valuable information to help with choosing a location, planting, and care of native plants. Several hundred native plants were given to local residents.
— Photos by Chris Walton
