Scene in Edmonds: Work on the waterfront

What’s that crane on the Edmonds waterfront? Washington State Ferries contractor American Construction is doing dolphin repair. According to ferry spokesperson Ian Sterling, that is “basically replacing the rubber bumpers on the dolphins, which are offshore structures that help position the ferry in the slip.”
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.