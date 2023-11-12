Scene in Edmonds: Sparkling Saturday — and a theater fundraiser

The downtown Edmonds fountain sparkles early Saturday morning. A note from photographer Kevin O’Keeffe that Daphnes Bar is sponsoring a showing of the movie Casablanca on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Theater, a 100 Year Anniversary fundraiser. Tickets at the box office, 415 Main St., cash only.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.