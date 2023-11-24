Scene in Esperance: That’s a mouthful

Brad Holden submitted this photo, which he says has become somewhat of a local landmark in Esperance. The scientific name for this phenomenon is “edaphoecotropism,” which is when a tree engulfs a foreign object, he says.
