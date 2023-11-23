Scene in Meadowdale Beach Park: Salmon returning

The Edmonds Stream Team is continuing its spawning salmon surveys in Shell Creek and Lunds Gulch Creek (in Meadowdale Beach Park) into December.
Project Leader Joe Scordino said team members from Meadowdale High School’s Eco Club have sighted coho salmon and chum salmon in both creeks since early October, but have yet to see any spawning activity.
