School-zone speed camera equipment installed; activation expected in January

The City of Edmonds said that speed camera equipment has recently been installed in four school zones, with activation set for January 2024.

Speeding in school zones has been an ongoing concern. Earlier this year, the Edmonds City Council approved adding school zone speed cameras to improve student safety within the following zones:

Southbound 76th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Eastbound 212th Street Southwest (west of 76th Avenue West) at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Westbound 220th Street Southwest (west of 95th Avenue West) at Westgate Elementary School

Southbound 100th Avenue West (south of SR 104) at Scriber Lake High School

Southbound 84th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Chase Lake Elementary School

School zones follow certain schedules during school start and end times where the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph. During those times, flashing beacons are activated to remind drivers of this speed limit reduction.

All camera systems will be functioning once construction and power connections are complete. In addition, the Edmonds Municipal Court and Police Department are finalizing work to build the online portal that will issue and track warnings and infractions. The camera systems are scheduled to be activated in January 2024. The initial 30-day period following activation will be a warning period where warning letters will be sent to violators captured by the camera systems. Following the 30-day warning period, infractions will be mailed to violators.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at bertrand.hauss.edmondswa.gov or 425-754-5325.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss at bertrand.hauss.edmondswa.gov o 425-754-5325.