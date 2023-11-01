Sno-Park permits now on sale

Washington Sno-Park permits are now on sale. The State Parks Winter Recreation Program manages over 130 recreation sites, or Sno-Parks, across the state for recreators to enjoy during the winter season, according to a news release.

Parking at these sites requires special permits. Seasonal or daily Sno-Park permits can be purchased online or through a licensed vendor.

Snowmobilers also must register their snowmobile through the Washington Department of Licensing and receive a free Sno-park parking permit.

In addition to the seasonal permit, a special sticker is required to park at several high-use Sno-Parks, including Crystal Springs, Cabin Creek, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee, Chiwawa, Nason Ridge, and Mount Spokane. The Special Groomed sticker helps pay for more frequent trail grooming, snow removal, sanitation and staffing at locations. The Special Groomed sticker is not required with a daily permit.

A Discover Pass is not required at Sno-Parks, and the Sno-Park permit is still required, even on the 12 days a year when the Discover Pass is not required for parking on state lands.

Washington State Sno-Parks provide access for a variety of winter recreation activities like cross-county skiing, snow shoeing, dog sledding, tubing and more. Some Sno-parks are also designated for use by motorized vehicles including snowmobiles. Sno-Park permits are required from December 1 through April 30.

For more information, visit parks.state.wa.us.