Sound Steppers to host Nov. 25 Turkey Trot benefiting Edmonds Food Bank

Sound Steppers on Saturday, Nov. 25 will host their 36th annual Turkey Trot benefiting Edmonds Food Bank.

Sound Steppers is a Washington state walking club under the umbrella of the American Volkssport Association (AVA) and has been hosting group walks in Edmonds for the last 20 years. Founded in 1976, the AVA includes more than 250 local clubs nationwide.

Sherry Ogur, Sound Steppers president and a dedicated weekly volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank, said she takes great pride in uniting two significant communities in her life for this special event.

“Over the years, the Turkey Trot has had several starting points,” she said. “When several years ago, the Edmonds United Methodist Church allowed us to use their lower level for our event, we ended up developing a meaningful and collaborative relationship with the Edmonds Food Bank. We had wonderful participants coming from all over the area for the event, so collecting food and donations became an obvious connection for us.”

There will be an option of two 5K routes this year, both of which begin at the Edmonds Food Bank. The first route is to the waterfront and ferry terminal with views of Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains and returns through downtown Edmonds. The second walk is through Yost Park, across Shell Creek and returns by the Edmonds Library and newly opened Civic Center Playfield. Map, directions and trail marking will be available at check-in, which will be open from 9-10:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or make a monetary donation to the Edmonds Food Bank at check-in. The event is free and does not require pre-registration. However, participants must sign a registration sheet, and donations to the walking club are appreciated to continue hosting community events such as this one.

Contact Sherry Ogur at sgogur@gmail.com with any questions. Use “turkey trot” in the subject line.