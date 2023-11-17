Sponsor spotlight: Cline Jewelers moves to a larger, new location

Cline Jewelers has made its long-awaited move into a new storefront on the corner of 5th and Main in downtown Edmonds, by the fountain.

The store is celebrating their customers and their new location with an official Grand Opening Nov. 16-18.

The store has deep roots in the Puget Sound area, with over four decades of history in the Edmonds community. Founded in 1980 by Jerry and Becky Cline, Cline Jewelers was originally a wholesale trade jeweler. Jerry and Becky’s son, Andy, joined the business after graduating college in 1999 and worked alongside his father as they transitioned into a fine jewelry store and custom jewelry design workshop. Through the ever-evolving retail landscape, Cline Jewelers has grown year after year.

Andy and Kristen Cline and their team have been hard at work all year preparing to move the store to its new, bigger location. The space, formerly occupied by Sound Styles and Garden Gear, has been revamped and redecorated and is ready to accommodate Cline Jewelers’ ever-growing clientele.

There were a few key reasons behind the store’s decision to relocate, including skyrocketing interest in custom jewelry. As a renowned custom shop, Cline Jewelers has seen an influx of requests. “Having sufficient space for a larger team of bench jewelers was one of the main reasons for this move,” says Andy Cline. “We wanted to be able to take on more projects and handle them more efficiently.”

In addition to expanding the store’s custom design capabilities, there’s the simple fact that more space means more room for an expanded jewelry collection. The store has acquired more fine jewelry designs and is excited to showcase them alongside the store’s own collection. Other additions to the new space include Swiss watch brands Hamilton and Tissot. “We’ve done our best to stock the new store with jewelry and watches that appeal to every taste and every budget,” says Cline.

Cline’s customer base has grown consistently over the years, but they’re expecting to welcome even more clients to the store after recently winning Best Jewelry Store in the Seattle Times’ “Best of the PNW.” As Cline puts it: “Our profile has really grown, and we’re thrilled to have this bigger space to share with people who might be visiting us for the first time.”

Whether it’s your first visit to Cline or you’ve been a customer for years, Andy Cline says that now – with holiday gift shopping season upon us – is the perfect time to come check out the new storefront. Above all, though, Cline wanted to thank the community for their decades of loyal support: “We’re only able to expand our business because we’ve had such incredible clients. Our main goal is to use this bigger, better space to give back to a community that’s given so much to us.”

