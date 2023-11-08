Sponsor spotlight: Fried Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring a special of lightly breaded, fried Fresh Pacific Oysters with a general serving of fries.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be featuring their special lightly breaded, fried Fresh Pacific Oysters served with a generous serving of fries.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.