Sponsor spotlight: Shop with Cascadia on Museum Store Sunday Nov. 26

Kick off the holidays with Museum Store Sunday at Cascadia Art Museum on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy cider and cookies while you explore their unique selection of gifts. Books are always a great gift, and the store is offering 20% off all books during this one-day event.

Become a new member during Museum Store Sunday and your name will be entered in a raffle for a $50 gift certificate and a special collection of items from our store. And as a member you will be invited to their annual Sip & Shop event in December and enjoy all the benefits of membership.

Museum Store Sunday is a global annual shopping event, equivalent to Shop Small Saturday and Black Friday, taking place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. You can shop knowing you are supporting the mission and programs of your favorite museum.

Museum and Store Hours

Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Third Thursday – until 8 p.m. for Art Walk

Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds.