Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale presents 2023-24 concert season, starting with ‘Light Returning’ Dec. 9

Since 2001, the 90-plus-member Sno-King Community Chorale has offered unforgettable, inspirational and entertaining choral performances to audiences in the Puget Sound area and abroad.

Their 2023-2024 concert season presents music that reflects the vast choral education, experience and knowledge of Artistic Director Dustin Willetts. He has created a contemporary choral season that is set to uplift and inspire all through beautiful and meaningful choral music.

Join them as they present their 2023-2024 concert schedule:

Dec. 9, 2023 Light Returning, at Edmonds Center for the Arts. The chorale will sing through the darkness into the light, celebrating the holidays, the beauty of winter and the love of family and friends.

March 9, 2024, Common Bonds, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood. The chorale presents the very thing that binds us together – the love of making choral music come to life with our voices. Sno-King rehearsals are filled with joy, laughter and learning. This is an “a la carte” concert filled with many songs they take with them when they tour. They sing to bring light to themselves and especially to you.

The chorale’s final concert of the season, The Drop That Contained the Sea, composed by Christopher Tin, is an incredible choral masterpiece. “Each movement is inspired by water in a different form, arranged in the order that water flows through the world: melting snow, mountain streams, rivers, the ocean, and so forth. Each of the 10 movements is sung in a different language, exploring different vocal traditions.” This concert will feature three choirs — Sno-King Community Chorale, Kulshan Chorus and Cantabile Chamber Choir — plus guest soloists and their newly formed Salish Sea Orchestra and will grace three stages throughout western Washington. Performances will take place on Saturday, June 1, Mount Baker Theater, Bellingham; Saturday, June 8, McIntyre Hall, Mount Vernon; and Saturday, June 15, Benaroya Hall, Seattle.

For additional information, follow them on Facebook or visit the website at www.sno-kingchorale.org.