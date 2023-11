St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Nov. 18

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold a drive-thru food drive collection from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

All food donated supports local food banks. As in the past, St. Alban’s greatly appreciates the food and monetary contributions from the residents of South Snohomish and North King County, which supplement the church congregations’ own continued donations.

Area food banks have noted that the cost of food they need to purchase to provide donations has increased appreciably, and everything given is especially helpful in meeting the needs of those experiencing food insecurity.

Recommended donations include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dried pasta and similar items. Food for Thanksgiving dinners would be especially welcome during this holiday season. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to St. Alban’s, with “Food Drive” noted on the memo line, will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

To find the church, look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.