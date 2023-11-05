Staying safe at the Emergency Preparedness Expo

People of all ages attended an Emergency Preparedness Expo Saturday in Lynnwood.

The free event at Northwest Church included information from emergency professionals, plus activities for all ages to learn lifesaving skills including response to fires, earthquakes and other disasters. The expo was presented by South County Fire in partnership with the City of Brier, City of Edmonds, City of Lynnwood, City of Mill Creek and City of Mountlake Terrace.

— Photos by Nick Ng