Turkey Trot generates donations for Edmonds Food Bank

Over 150 members of the Sound Steppers walking club braved Saturday morning’s chilly weather to participate in this year’s Turkey Trot, benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank.

The event consisted of two 5K loop walks: one from the Edmonds Food Bank to the Waterfront Center, returning through downtown Edmonds; and a new route from the food bank through Yost Park and back. These walks provided participants an opportunity to socialize, exercise, support the community and — most importantly — have fun.

Sound Steppers President Sherry Ogur said that Turkey Trot 2023 was a resounding success, with club members coming from as far away as Tacoma and Mount Vernon. Sound Steppers contributed basket loads of food and generously donated over $1,100 to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Learn more about the Lynnwood-based Sound Steppers on their website at soundsteppers.org

— Story and photos by Chris Walton