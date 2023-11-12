Two openings for City of Edmonds Arts Commission

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has two openings in 2024 for Edmonds residents with a professional background in the arts and a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 6.

The arts commission includes seven members who serve staggered four-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. The two current openings are for people with professional arts backgrounds and experience. One of the two open positions is for a full four-year term, and for this position the commission is particularly interested in applicants with a background in visual arts. The second position is a two-year partial term to fill a vacancy, and the priority for this position is an applicant with a background in performing arts. Appointed commissioners who fill a partial-term position are eligible to renew for a subsequent full four-year term.

Established in 1975, the commission is charged by city ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” The EAC’s core programs include public art and rotating visual art exhibits, summer concerts in the parks, Poets Perspective, the annual Write on the Sound writers’ conference, the cultural tourism promotion award program, and community cultural planning. Commissioners also serve from time to time on other committees such as the Creative District Advisory Committee and planning for design elements in transportation projects. The commission meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

An individual desiring this appointment must be an Edmonds resident with an Edmonds address and be available to attend monthly meetings and invest the time required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events.

The City of Edmonds embraces diversity and the EAC is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to eac@edmondswa.gov. Applications may also be mailed to Edmonds Arts Commission, 700 Main St., Edmonds WA 98020. The deadline for applications to be received is Dec. 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. For more information, email frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.