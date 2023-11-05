Two pedestrians struck in Perrinville neighborhood Sunday

Edmonds police on Sunday afternoon were called to the scene of a vehicle collision in the Perrinville neighborhood, where two pedestrians were struck near 76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive.
Both patients were transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. There was no evidence of impairment, and the driver who hit the pedestrians remained at the scene, he said.
We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.
Perfect spot for a round a bout or flashing crosswalk lights. Take that road 3 or 4 times a week and it could use some thing. Never assume that drivers see you pedestrians because sometimes they don’t.
EXCELLENT idea’
Totally agree – but Administration will have to negotiate with Lynwood since they also are part of that intersection! But I’ll bring it up!
Thats as bad as where i used to live near lynnwood near the old house of clocks . Right across from 156th and highway 99 . When its time for the pedestrians to walk in the crosswalk . Half the time the cars in the left turn lane don’t want to wait for them to cross . Very dangerous interaction.
Absolutely agreed! It’s a team effort to stay safe!
Roundabouts are great for vehicle traffic flow, but terrible for pedestrians trying to cross intersections. People driving through a roundabout are mainly looking to avoid other vehicles so they can quickly drive through, while oblivious to pedestrians. I walk across that intersection often, and see cars roll through without stopping. Drivers are supposed to come to a complete stop, look for pedestrians and other vehicles crossing, and then proceed through. I hope the pedestrians that were hit are alright.
I hope both make a full recovery. I was pulling up to the intersection and heard the accident and witnessed the accident aftermath (didn’t see the impact but the two cars ahead of me pulled behind the car that struck them in the intersection to block traffic from coming that way). It looked like a few other bystanders were providing assistance when we turned to go to the dog park. It looked like people in the crosswalk so not certain a traffic circle would have helped a lot but agree it can be a sketchy intersection, for vehicles and pedestrians both.
Please pray for these two women, both of Edmonds.
