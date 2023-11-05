Two pedestrians struck in Perrinville neighborhood Sunday

Edmonds police on Sunday afternoon were called to the scene of a vehicle collision in the Perrinville neighborhood, where two pedestrians were struck near 76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive.

Both patients were transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. There was no evidence of impairment, and the driver who hit the pedestrians remained at the scene, he said.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.