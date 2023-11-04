U.S. Rep Rick Larsen to host veterans forum Nov. 8 in Everett, telephone town hall Nov. 9

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host an in-person veterans forum in Everett Nov. 8 and a veterans telephone town hall Nov. 9. The forums and telephone town hall are opportunities for veterans to receive updates on legislation benefiting them and their families and to get answers to questions about the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), health care, job training, housing and more.

“Veterans know their communities better than anybody,” said Larsen, who represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District and served as a member of the Armed Services Committee for 22 years. “That is part of the reason these forums are so important. Answering questions and hearing directly from local veterans is the best way for me to continue being a strong veterans’ advocate in Congress.”

Larsen said he is committed to ensuring the women and men who have served in the U.S. military and their families have access to the resources and services they need. According to a press release, since being elected to Congress, Larsen has held more than 70 public veterans forums to hear directly from local veterans about how he can better serve them in Congress.

Last year, Larsen supported the PACT Act, bipartisan legislation to ensure veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic substances like Agent Orange and PFAS can access the care and benefits they need. In addition, Larsen supports legislation to give wounded veterans the opportunity to build a family and enable veterans who live in rural communities to get to and from their medical appointments.

Washington state is home to more than 620,000 veterans, including more than 48,000 veterans in the 2nd Congressional District. Larsen encourages any Northwest Washington veteran who needs assistance to contact his Everett office at 425-252-3188.

In-Person Veterans Forum

Wednesday, Nov. 8

5-6:30 p.m.

Everett Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

220 Olympic Boulevard

Everett

Veterans Telephone Town Hall

Thursday, Nov. 9

5-6:30 pm

Public may dial in at 5 p.m. PST: 855-962-0954

Sign up to participate in telephone town halls at https://larsen.house.gov/live/.