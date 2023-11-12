Veterans and community gather to honor Traner, Clyborne for roles in creating Edmonds Veterans Plaza

It was a Veterans Day observance like no other, as an estimated 150 people — veterans, elected officials and community members — gathered at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza Saturday to honor two men who were the driving force behind its creation.

“Today we honor Army veteran Jim Traner, who passed away earlier this year, and Ron Clyborne, U.S. Marine Corps,” began VFW Post 8870 Commander Duane Bowman as he welcomed attendees. “It was their vision and passion that resulted in this magnificent plaza. I’ve seen literally hundreds of veterans’ memorials all over the country, and ours in Edmonds ranks among the most impressive. Today we dedicate an engraved bench in the plaza’s upper garden to honor Jim and Ron for their role in making it a reality. It is inscribed with these words: ‘In recognition of the men whose vision and commitment led to the creation of this place of honor and remembrance.’”

Bowman went on to describe how the two men collaborated to bring the plaza into being. It started with an idea from Traner and leveraged Clyborne’s connections and project management skills to carry it through three-and-a-half years of planning, team building, designing, contracting and sorting through myriad details and challenges.

“Like we say in the service, it takes an Army guy to come up with the idea, but it takes a Marine to build it,” he laughed.

Clyborne then took the podium. He began by thanking all who were involved in the project including the City of Edmonds and the array of folks who came together to help with thousands of details. But his most heartfelt thanks went to “my dear friend Jim Traner, who actually sought me out and provided me with the opportunity to be part of this incredible facility.”

“I couldn’t have done it by myself,” he explained. “It was a team effort, and I was fortunate to be blessed with a great bunch of people. The city was incredibly helpful and cooperative. Normally public/private projects like this take at least five years to complete,” he added. “But thanks to all the great folks who were part of it, this went from an idea in Jim Traner’s head to completion in only three and a half years.”

He then stepped back to describe the day it all began when Traner came to him and pointed out that Edmonds had no special place to recognize our veterans.

“He asked me how I felt about that,” Clyborne related. “I told him that it made me angry. He then asked if I’d be willing to take on the responsibility of getting something built. I didn’t have to think about that – I said ‘yes’ right away.

“But I did have one condition,” he added with a smile. “He had to promise to always remember that he needed to a Marine to get it done!”

Clyborne concluded by describing positive and enthusiastic feedback he’s heard from residents in the years since the plaza was completed. He also noted that in the beginning some folks complained that children were climbing on the walls and adults were using it as a picnic ground – and that these did not fit in with the solemn nature of a veterans memorial.

“I couldn’t disagree more,” he stressed. “This place is about community, and that means it needs to be interactive with the community. I want children to climb on the walls, I want folks to come from the market and eat their lunch here. Speaking as a veteran, this honors me and brings me joy. And after all, that’s what this place is all about.”

Jim Traner would certainly agree.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel