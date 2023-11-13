Washington Kids in Transition hosting virtual giving tree through Dec. 4

Washington Kids in Transition, which serves students who are homeless in the Edmonds School District, is sponsoring a virtual giving tree for the holidays.

Kids in Transition is preparing holiday bags for youth that are typically left out of community holiday programs. They are missed because they do not have an adult to go shopping for them or fill out the required applications, the organization says. Most of these students, especially ones in the teen years, are likely to go without any gifts at all.

This year, the organization will be providing bags for over 700 students. They are served through the federal McKinney Vento program and by definition are transitional children “who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nightime residence.”

The Virtual Giving Tree is running now through Dec. 4. To participate:

1. Sign up for the gifts you would like to give, shown on the wish list at the bottom of this webpage.

2. Once you claim an item or gift certificate, you will need to purchase them on your own and then either ship to or drop items off at the addresses below.

Shipping Address:

Kim Gorney

c/o Washington Kids in Transition

3204 N.E. 198th Pl.

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Personal Drop-Off:

During office hours Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call Executive Director Kim Gorney at 206-697-3385 to make arrangements:

Washington Kids in Transition

19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B

Lynnwood, WA 98036