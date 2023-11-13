YES for ESD Kids launches community effort to approve two Edmonds School District funding measures

Yes for ESD Kids (formerly Citizens for Schools) officially kicked off its campaign Monday, with a goal to build broad community support for the Edmonds School District’s upcoming school funding measures – Propositions 1 and 2.

Yes for ESD Kids is a parent- and community-led volunteer group that advocates on behalf of school funding measures that will support Edmonds School District, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Brier, Woodway and Mountlake Terrace, according to a news release.

“Of our district’s 34 school campuses, 15 were built more than 50 years ago and haven’t been replaced since. Investing in our students and our schools strengthens our local communities. It benefits our economy. And it increases the vibrancy of our neighborhoods,” said Kory DeMun, president of Yes for ESD Kids.

“Our students deserve to learn in a safe and appropriate school environment and to have access to technology that makes learning accessible to all students and prepares them for competitive jobs of the future. That’s why we’re in this together to get this year’s measures approved on February 13, 2024,” DeMun said.

The campaign is seeking help in passing the measures. Community members who want to get involved to help the campaign can:

• Volunteer: There are many ways to get involved, from making phone calls, to knocking on doors, to sign-waving. Sign up here.

• Donate: The effort is sustained by donations from the community. Every dollar helps us create materials and buy ad space, yard signs and banners to get the word out. Contribute here.

• Support: Join the newsletter and help spread the word. Social media – Instagram, Facebook, X (twitter)

For more information about Yes for ESD Kids, visit www.yesforesdkids.org.