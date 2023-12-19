2023 Christmas church services in South Snohomish County

A number of local churches in South Snohomish County are either adding special services or altering their regular Sunday morning service schedules to observe the close of the 2023 advent season. Here is a listing of special advent, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.
Edmonds
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Services; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 6:00 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org
– Longest Night Service; Thursday, Dec. 21; 6 p.m.
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Sunday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.
Faith Community Church
10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Family-Friendly Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Trinity Edmonds
657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630 7th Ave. N. / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Mass; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Monday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19823 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Mosaic Community Church
20406 76th Ave. W. (downstairs), Edmonds / mosaicnorth.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
North Sound Church
404 Bell St., Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com
– Children’s Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
– Carols by Candlelight; Sunday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
– Lessons in Carols by Candlelight; Sunday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols and Eucharist Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m
– Christmas Day Eucharist Service; Monday Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org
– Christmas Eve Carol Singing and Communion Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Communion Service; Monday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc
– Christmas at Alderwood Services; Sunday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
Charisma Christian Center
18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.charismacenter.com
– Blue Christmas Service; Thursday, Dec. 21; 7 p.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4:00 and 10:00 p.m.
New Beginnings Church
5300 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.nbc4me.org
– Christmas Eve Hymn Sing; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Northwest Church
19820 Scriber Lake Rd. #1, Lynnwood / nwchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Caroling and Candle Lighting; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 10:30 a.m.
– Candlelight Service & Children’s Choirs Performance; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Refuge Church
2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / findrefuge.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com
– Eve of the Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 23; 6:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 10 a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org
– Christmas Eve Mass; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Monday, Dec. 25; Midnight, 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
– The Longest Night Service; Thursday, Dec. 21; 6:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Service; Sunday, Dec. 24; 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace/Brier
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com
– Candlelight Christmas Eve; Sunday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org
– Great Vespers; Sunday, Dec. 24; 6:30 p.m.
– Festal Orthros; Monday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.
– Divine Liturgy; Monday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com
– Children’s Christmas Eve Mass; Sunday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Midnight Mass; Sunday, Dec. 24; Midnight
Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church
6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org
– Christmas Eve Vespers; Sunday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski
