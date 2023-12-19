500,000 people expected aboard state ferries over final 12 days of the year

Ridership aboard Washington State Ferries (WSF) is expected to top half a million from Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Saturday, Dec. 31. To keep spirits bright while navigating the busy vessels and terminals this holiday season, in a news release WSF encourages customers to:

Download the WSDOT mobile app for up-to-the-minute service information, including rider alerts and a real-time map to track the boats.

Leave their cars at home, if possible. There is plenty of walk-on capacity with minimal to no wait on all sailings.

Check terminal conditions before heading to a terminal if boarding in a vehicle. Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes also offer vehicle reservations.

“We thank our employees for their hard work as many will spend time away from their families to make sure our riders can safely arrive at their destinations over the holidays,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Patty Rubstello.

Busy travel times

Ferries are popular every holiday weekend. The busiest sailings for vehicles will likely be Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 20-24, especially westbound (or onto an island), and Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 26-30, mainly eastbound (or off island). To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early morning or late-night sailing or by using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

Holiday schedules

On Christmas, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, there will be a few schedule changes for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands, Edmonds/Kingston, Mukilteo/Clinton and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island run will operate on a Saturday timetable and the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will run on two-boat weekend timetables on both days. The Anacortes/San Juan Islands run will switch to its winter season schedule starting Sunday, Dec. 31. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedules for each route.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S.