Art Beat: An award-winning comedy and calls for submissions

Meadowdale Players present ‘The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition)’

7 p.m. Jan. 11-13, Meadowdale High School Blackbox, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students, and $8 for students with ASB cards. To purchase tickets, please click here for Meadowdale High students, and here for general admission. Seating will be self-directed, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors for each show will open at 6:30 pm. Limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

• Note: Online ticket sales close at midnight the day before each performance. For Saturday performances, ticket sales close at midnight the Thursday before the show. Tickets sold at the door are cash or check only.

~ ~ ~ ~

Submit for WE SPEAK Spoken Word Competition

Submission deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 30

The Edmonds Center for the Arts invites young people (ages 13-21) living in the Puget Sound region to submit video samples of spoken word performances for a chance to perform alongside poet Anastacia-Reneé at WE SPEAK on March 1, 2024, and receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Poems must respond to the following themes:

Belonging – How do we connect with ourselves and our communities to find belonging?

Self-Care – It can be hard to take time for oneself, especially under pressure. Respond to the theme of self-care and how it affects you and your community.

Identity – Identity encompasses the memories, experiences, relationships, and values that create one’s sense of self. Who are you? How do you see yourself in society? How have you and your perspectives evolved?

You can find all entry details and a full competition description on their website. To get tickets to this event, click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for entries: 2024 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival

Calling all filmmakers: The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival (SSSFF) invites filmmakers to submit works for their 8th annual celebration of filmmaking in Washington State. All genres are accepted. Films must be between 3 and 13 minutes in length and made, at least substantially, in Washington State to be eligible.

Learn more and submit your film here. The deadline is Feb. 13, 2024.

Application fees: $10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. To be eligible, films must have been completed after Dec. 1, 2022.

The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival takes place on Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024, at the Shoreline Community College Theater. The festival is presented in partnership with the Shoreline Film Office and the Shoreline Community College Film, Drama, & Cinema Department.

Best Picture and People’s Choice winners each receive a $1,000 cash prize, the Sasquatch award, and additional publicity. All films chosen for the festival are promoted via the ShoreLake Arts website and social media.

Questions? Email Teresa or visit the website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.