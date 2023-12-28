At last, the City of Edmonds has a 2024 budget

After months of public outreach, four public hearings and many hours of city councilmember and resident discussion and commentary, the City of Edmonds finally has an approved 2024 budget.

Councilmembers met remotely Wednesday night to vote on the final budget document, which was approved 6-1. The lone no vote came from outgoing City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who said that “in good faith” she could not support this year’s budget process. “One only has to watch last week’s budget amendment process in December and see that…the expenses have far exceeded the revenues,” she said.

Buckshnis said that based on the latest financials she has seen, “I believe that you guys are going to be in pretty bad shape after you run out of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money. Best of luck next year, but I’m going to vote no.”

Councilmember Will Chen, calling in from China where he had traveled to attend his father’s funeral, said he agreed with Buckshnis that city faces difficulties going into the new year, where it will have to look both for new revenue sources and opportunities to reduce expenditures.

“But I’m very happy with what we have, so I’m going to vote yes,” Chen said.

Under state law, the city must have an approved budget no later than Dec. 31.

By a unanimous vote, the council also passed a resolution that authorizes the use of 2024 general fund operating reserves for 2024 general fund expenses. In early October, the council approved a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency, which authorized the city to use 2023 general fund operating reserves for 2023 general fund expenses.

The resolution notes that based on the 2024 approved budget, general fund expenses are likely to exceed general fund revenues by approximately $836,001. Under the resolution, the city council authorizes the use of “no more than $6,091,403 from the general fund operating reserve” to support the city’s general fund in 2024.

The council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

— By Teresa Wippel