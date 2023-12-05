Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop hosted by the MTHS Music Boosters on Dec. 9

The community is welcome to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop hosted by the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 9.

This fundraising event for the music program is more exciting than ever with over 20 school choir, jazz, band, and orchestra music groups performing throughout the morning, according to a news release.

Santa will be on-site for photos, crafts available for kids, local craft vendors providing an array of holiday gifts, and a pancake breakfast. Free admission, and breakfast tickets are available below.

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace

Pancake breakfast tickets: $6 for children and seniors / $10 for and adults / $28 for families. Tickets are available at the door or in advance online at mthsmusic.ludus.com/index.php.

Santa photos: $10 (digital only)

This holiday community event benefits the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program.

Visit the MTHS Music Boosters website for a complete list of school music groups, participating vendors and more.