Cascadia Art Museum holding volunteer open house Dec. 19

Edmonds-based Cascadia Art Museum is looking for more volunteers, including those who want to serve as ambassadors, support the museum’s educational and public programming, work in the museum store and galleries, and more.

The museum will be holding a volunteer open house Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 2-4 p.m. Light fare and plenty of information on the volunteer program will be provided. If you’ve ever been interested in volunteering with Cascadia Art Museum, now is the time to find out more.

Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds.