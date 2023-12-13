City budget top of mind as council committee considers Taser purchases, hiring limits

City of Edmonds budget worries were evident during the Edmonds City Council’s Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee Tuesday afternoon as councilmembers discussed two items: How to fund a police department request to purchase upgraded Tasers and whether to adopt a policy aimed at giving the council more control over filling vacant jobs.

Edmonds Police Cpl. Aaron Greenmum, who is the department’s less-lethal instructor, explained that a Taser — which uses electrical current to temporarily incapacitate subjects — provides police with a weapon that is relatively safe and low impact.

The police department has been using the Taser 7 model since 2017 but is proposing to transition to the Taser 10. It shoots a single probe (rather than Taser 7’s dual probe) that allows officers to be more accurate and also has dramatically increased distance range of 45 feet, as opposed to 25 feet with the current Taser 7 model.

“That allows us a greater standoff from suspects in dynamic incidents where we would want to use time, distance and shielding to our advantage,” Greenmum said.

The city’s contract for Taser 7 is expiring and the department is proposing to upgrade to the Taser 10 platform. It’s a subscription service that includes cartridges, targets and training, and the cost per officer, per year is $948. Staying with the current Taser 7 platform would actually cost a bit more — $951 per officer, per year. All of the weapons would be covered by a warranty and the company would give the department a $25,000 trade-in for the Taser 7 models the department has. The total cost would be $360,376 for a five-year contract — or $72,075 annually.

The company that makes the taser — Axon Enterprises — has agreed to allow the department to sign the contract in 2023 but not invoice the department until 2024.

“We are aware that this is difficult timing, in the current budget state,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett. The city has a much-smaller-than-anticipated ending fund balance for 2023, which prompted the council to declare a fiscal emergency in October.

Bennett suggested that the department might be able to use salary savings from positions not yet filled, but Councilmember and Committee Chair Vivian Olson replied that the idea may not be an option because the council is making budget adjustments based on understaffing. Bennett also said that the department would have some additional revenue from school zone camera fines after the cameras begin operation in January, but Olson said she believes those revenues have already been accounted for in the proposed budget.

Councilmember and Committee Member Jenna Nand proposed that perhaps the council could use at least some of the $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it had set aside in hopes of providing small business grants. Using that money would be relevant to small businesses since they “are facing an epidemic rise in crime” and it is affecting both business owners and residents, she said.

Olson replied that while that solution would be good for 2024, the council will still need to address payments in future years after the ARPA money runs out.

Councilmember Susan Paine, who along with Councilmember Chris Eck attended the virtual meeting, asked if the department could hang on to the Taser 7s for another year and wait until 2025 to make the purchase. Greenmum replied that the department currently doesn’t have enough Taser 7s to cover the new officers coming on board as well as its “quasi-commissioned staff,” which includes parking enforcement and animal control officers who are trained to use the weapons. Bennett added that the cost of the Taser 10s would rise significantly each year the department doesn’t make a purchase.

Paine said she would prefer retaining the ARPA funds for business grants and hoped that the police department could find other ways to fund the purchase, including the use salary savings for unfilled positions.

The committee agreed to refer the item to the full council for further discussion at its Dec. 19 meeting.

During the committee conversation, the topic of police staffing shortages came up. Like many police agencies, Edmonds hasn’t been able to fill all of its open positions and is currently short 11 officers. If the department did use salary savings for the Taser purchases and had to halt hiring as a result, Bennett said, that would be problematic because it takes from 12 to 18 months to get a new police recruit through the training process.

Due to unfilled positions, many officers are facing mandatory overtime and that is causing staff exhaustion and burnout, Bennett said, adding the issue is “super concerning from our end where we’re headed with that.”

Olson assured the chief that despite the city’s budget crunch and discussions about hiring freezes, the council “will figure out how to get the officers we need.”

“We understand the budget issues…we’re all part of the city,” Bennett replied. “We’re team players as well. And cutting costs in our budgets and doing what we can to save money. But the officer safety piece and the mission to be out there protecting the public is really, really profound for us. So thank you.”

In other committee business — also related to the city’s budget issues — councilmembers discussed a proposed policy from Council President Neil Tibbott aimed at ensuring the council receives “accurate, detailed information” regarding vacant city positions. As written, the policy would require that the council be notified when positions are vacant, that the council confirm the hiring of any positions and that mayoral approval would be required to recruit for vacancies.

Asked for her feedback on the proposal, Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson expressed concern “about the roadblocks it would put in place,” especially the requirement that the council would need to review any job descriptions for vacant positions before hiring could take place. “I would see a very long delay and I would be concerned that we would not to effectively fill positions,” she said.

She explained that the city already has a hiring freeze in place for general fund positions. “Any position that was actively being recruited, or we have vacant and needs to be recruited, we have put a freeze on that. It is not automatically filled,” she said.

The department has to make a case as to why the position has to be filled immediately, after which the mayor must approve the hiring before human resources begins recruitment, Neill Hoyson added.

She shared that she had a meeting earlier Tuesday with incoming Mayor Mike Rosen, and discussed the current hiring freeze with him. “It is his intention to continue to have that hiring freeze in place,” Neill Hoyson said.

She suggested that the council could be informed of any decisions the mayor makes regarding general fund hiring and then the council could have a mechanism to take action if they don’t agree.

Chief Bennett again weighed in. She stated that the police officer hiring process is so competitive, that when candidates are testing for Edmonds jobs, they are also testing with four or five other agencies. “The way we actually get our recruits, is we are the first one to say, ‘here’s a conditional offer,'” Bennett said. “So if there’s a delay in that process we will lose people.”

Olson said it may be possible to carve out exceptions for certain categories of employees, such as police officers.

In the end, City Attorney Jeff Taraday and Neill Hoyson agreed they would rework the ordinance and bring it back for future consideration.

— By Teresa Wippel