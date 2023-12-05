Cline Jewelers to sponsor free holiday movie nights in Edmonds Dec. 8, 15

To add a bit more magic to the holidays in Edmonds, Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers is sponsoring two Holiday Movie Nights at the Edmonds Theater. On the next two Fridays in December — Dec. 8 and 15 — swing over to the cinema to enjoy holiday films and classic cartoons, free of charge for you and your family.

“We love Edmonds, and we especially enjoy how enthusiastically our community embraces the holiday spirit,” said Cline Jewelers’ owner Andy Cline. “The best part of the holidays is enjoying quality time with friends and family, so we wanted to provide a place where our neighbors can do exactly that.”

The viewing schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 8

Holiday cartoons – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause starts at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Elf starts at 5 p.m.