Clothes for Kids accepting new, gently used clothes at Alderwood Mall Dec. 15-17

Clothes For Kids and Alderwood Mall are partnering to host a clothing drive to benefit local students from Dec. 15-17. The Clothes For Kids table will be in the Center Court at Alderwood Mall near Macy’s, and will be accepting new or gently used clothing, sizes 3T-adult 3XL.

Clothes For Kids provides free school wardrobes for low-income students in Snohomish County. You are invited to stop by and find out more about what Clothes For Kids does for the community.

For more information on Clothes For Kids, visit clothesforkids.org.