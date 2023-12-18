Coast Guard suspends search for Edmonds kayaker missing since Sunday

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a 50-year-old Edmonds man missing after his kayak was found overturned near Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park on Sunday.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure, the Coast Guard called police at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday to request assistance in investigating a report of an overturned kayak. The Coast Guard had received a report from a boater, who had spotted the boat approximately 1,000 yards offshore.

Personal belongings in the kayak led Edmonds police officers to a vehicle at Marina Beach Park, McClure said. said. The man’s immediate family was contacted and provided support and resources, he added.

Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said that its 87-foot patrol boat, the Terrapin — stationed out of Bellingham — began searching the waters near Edmonds around noon Sunday. The search went on through the night, with rotating crews using onboard equipment including infrared cameras, Strohmaier said. A search helicopter was also dispatched Sunday — at first one from Port Angeles and then another from Astoria taking its place, he added.

A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife boat also assisted with the search Monday, Strohmaier said.

— By Teresa Wippel