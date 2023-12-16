Community invited to Scout Day at the Fire Station

Scout groups and other community members from across Snohomish County are invited to a special Scout Day at the Fire Station from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Mariner Station 11, 12310 Meridian Avenue South, Everett.

This free open house event focuses on health, safety and career activities that meet most scout badge requirements. Visitors can meet firefighters, tour a fire truck and learn about:

• First aid & CPR

• Smoke alarms

• Home fire escape

• Calling 911

• Knot tying

• Emergency go-kit

• Disaster planning

This is the first of two scout-focused events to choose from. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue will also host a Scout Day at the Fire Station on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clearview Fire Station 71, 8010 180th Street Southeast, Snohomish.

Groups can register in advance for either event at bit.ly/SnocoScoutDay.