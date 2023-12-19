Community to urged to be vigilant after Edmonds man arrested following assault investigation

Edmonds police are urging the community to remain vigilant in light of a recent police investigation that led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Edmonds man for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The suspect, who was arrested at the Frances Anderson Community Center in October and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, has been released “pending the judicial process,” Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. But further investigation and new information have made it clear that the community should be aware of this incident, he added.

The investigation began Oct. 8, when the suspect approached and lingered at a youth ballet class that had just released the dancers into the hallway. The juvenile victim entered the dressing room, and the suspect followed behind her, closing the door behind them. He committed a non-injury misdemeanor assault of touching the child, but investigators determined that there was also evidence of sexual motivation. According to McClure, the suspect was also observed walking toward a group of juvenile dancers waiting in the hallway. He stood next to them as they knelt on the ground, then “quickly dropped to his knees and put his face down next to one of the juvenile’s feet as if sniffing them,” McClure said. Police were notified, responded, reviewed surveillance footage and initiated an investigation. Edmonds police detectives were also involved with the case. As a result, probable cause was developed to arrest the suspect for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. Information was distributed to Frances Anderson Center staff, and police began a search for the suspect, McClure said.

When the suspect returned to the Frances Anderson Center Oct. 17, he was recognized by employees. “EPD officers responded within minutes and located him outside of a classroom area,” McClure said. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the police department, where he declined to speak with detectives. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail. After a prosecutor review, the charges were amended to include the misdemeanor only. The suspect has since been released, McClure said.

While acknowledging a delay from the time the original incident occurred to Monday’s release of information, McClure stressed that police “have been responsive and in ongoing communication with the Edmonds School District and other community stakeholders to document concerns and take investigative action” regarding the case.

“From its onset, this case has been a priority for all members of EPD,” Chief Michelle Bennett said. “While we identified and arrested the suspect in this incident, we know the community remains concerned. We share that concern and encourage you to call 911 if you observe anyone suspicious or believe you have encountered this suspect in similar situations.”