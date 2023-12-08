Reminder: Community updates on Unocal Edmonds cleanup set for Dec. 12, Feb. 13

The Washington State Department of Ecology and Chevron Environmental Management Company will host two community updates — one Dec. 12 and the other Feb. 13 — to provide information and answer questions about the Unocal property cleanup next to the Edmonds Marsh.

In January 2005, WSDOT and Unocal entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the property, a former bulk fuel terminal and asphalt production plant. At the time, WSDOT intended to use the site for a multimodal transportation center known as Edmonds Crossing, but that plan has been abandoned. Since 2017, contractors for Chevron — which purchased the property from Unocal — have been working under a Department of Ecology order to clean up contamination on the site.

City of Edmonds officials and marsh advocates have been hopeful that the city could eventually purchase the property from WSDOT, which would assist with both the city’s marsh restoration and Willow Creek daylighting efforts and promote the return of salmon runs there.

The first Ecology/Chevron hybrid open house will be Tuesday, Dec. 12 in the third-floor Brackett Room, Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an in-person and online presentation, followed by Q&A. Following that, at 7:30 p.m., there will be an open house for in-person attendees.

Virtual attendees can register and join the Zoom presentation here.

Submit and view questions from Nov. 17 – Dec. 10, 2023 here.

This meeting will be followed by an online update meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, followed by followed by Q&A. Registration will open after December open house. The online form for questions will be open Jan. 22 – Feb. 11, 2024.