Council could approve 2024 City of Edmonds budget during special meeting Dec. 11

In yet another special meeting — this one set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 — the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to continue its 2024 budget deliberations and possibly adopt the budget, according to the meeting agenda published Saturday.

There is no regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12 as that is a day set aside for council committee meetings.

Also on the council agenda for Dec. 11 is adoption of the 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program and review of the draft Comprehensive Plan Vision Statement.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You can also attend and comment virtually using the Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.