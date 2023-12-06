Council decides to move ahead with Landmark 99 project work

By a 4-3 vote, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night decided to continue exploring whether the city should acquire the $37 million Landmark 99 property.

The council in June voted to authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the 10-acre Landmark site, located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. The agreement included a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property — home to the Burlington Coat Factory and Antique Mall businesses — for six months, giving the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea. Under the agreement approved by the council Tuesday, the $100,000 will no longer be refundable if the city choses after further study to walk away from the project.

Since June, staff and consultants have been gathering public input for ways to use the property, culminating in three possible concepts that were presented Nov. 18 — the second of two public meetings on the topic. A range of possible uses were offered based on public input, from a pedestrian promenade to open green space, a community center to retail stores, a branch library, a police annex, a recreation/aquatics center and apartments.

Tuesday’s vote came after councilmembers heard from about a dozen residents — testifying both in person and remotely — who were evenly split on supporting and opposing the proposal. Comments ranged from those decrying the idea of considering such a large purchase when Edmonds faces considerable budget challenges in 2024, to those urging the city to invest in a long-neglected part of town. Residents of the Highway 99 neighborhood who offered comments were particularly passionate about seeing the project move forward.

One area resident noted that the project “would serve an underserved and underrepresented population,” and added that staff have eagerly listened to the ideas and concerns of neighborhood residents. “Do not let this great work and this great opportunity end tonight,” she said.

The support of Highway 99 residents was also reflected in the results of a citizen-driven survey conducted from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Commenter Theresa Hollis, who lives off Highway 99 and helped design the online survey, told the council that 873 residents responded, with their locations identified by corresponding U.S. Census tracts. Of those respondents, 9% (75 votes) came from area area east of Highway 99 to the Ballinger neighborhood and 8% (71 votes) came from the neighborhood west of Highway 88 to north Westgate. A total of 72% of survey respondents east of Highway 99 supported the project, while 49% of those west of the highway and north Westgate did. By comparison, only 19% of downtown residents and 26% of those living in the Bowl were in favor. (You can see the complete survey summary here.)

Despite those results, Hollis cautioned that the numbers in her “amateurish” survey don’t necessarily reflect what the majority of the Edmonds residents think about the project — any more than recent city-conducted surveys do. She instead encouraged the council to vote against continuing the Landmark effort and retrieve the city’s $100,000 deposit. “If in 18-20 months from now, if a single admin assistant needs to get laid off from the City of Edmonds because we don’t have the cash for payroll, and we cancel the project and we lost that $100K, you are going to have to reckon with me,” Hollis said.

Citizen comments were followed by a presentation from city staff members taking the lead on the project — Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum. The two reviewed past information the council has received on the Landmark proposal and also reiterated the idea of possible public/private partnerships for the proposal. They also noted that the city did ask for “expressions of interest” from developers and received four responses from those who suggested a range of uses, from affordable housing to senior housing to commercial, medical office and civic projects.

Tatum then shared that anticipated costs for 2024 were between $245,000 and $290,000, which would include an environmental survey, real estate consulting, preparation of a development agreement, and communication and outreach. There would also be a significant amount of staff time devoted to the project, he said.

McLaughlin said that staff has identified $375,000 to cover those 2024 costs, including a $75,000 grant that the city is negotiating with Snohomish County and $300,000 that is available from the city’s portion of the state’s Affordable and Supportive Housing Sales & Use Tax.