Council set to decide Dec. 5 whether to continue pursuing Landmark property

A pivotal decision is before the Edmonds City Council Tuesday, Dec. 5: Whether to continue pursuing acquisition of the Landmark 99 property in 2024 or back away from the $37 million property purchase.

The council in June voted to authorize Mayor Mike Nelson to sign an option agreement for the Landmark site, located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood. The agreement included a refundable deposit of $100,000 to hold the property — which includes the Burlington Coat Factory and Antique Mall businesses — for six months, giving the city time to conduct public engagement and further study the idea.

The council will vote whether to spend the next year studying whether to complete the purchase. However, if the city in 2024 decided to walk away from the project, the city would forfeit its $100,000 deposit.

According to the council agenda, approval Tuesday night means the city would do the following:

1. Advertise a request for proposals (RFP) to the development community seeking a partner in the purchase and construction of the site.

2. Select a partner, or partners.

3. Continue to master plan the site.

4. Negotiate a development agreement that outlines the terms of the agreement and the public benefits to be provided through development.

5. Negotiate the assignment of a portion of the city’s right to purchase to the developer or developers.

6. Develop, and secure approval for, a financing plan based off the items negotiated in the development agreement and any net costs.

Other agenda items on the Dec. 5 agenda include:

– Adoption of the 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

– Continuation of 2024 budget deliberations.

The council will also hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 4 to talk about budget amendments.

The Dec. 5 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmond. You can also view or comment using the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.