Deadline extended for Edmonds Diversity Commission applicants

Edmonds residents interested in working on issues, programs and activities associated with the diverse demographics of the community and enhancing an environment of mutual respect and understanding are encouraged to apply to fill open positions on the city’s Diversity Equity Inclusion Accessibility (DEIA) Commission. The deadline for applications has been extended to Jan. 22, 2024.

The DEIA Commission currently has openings for both a regular member and a student representative.

The purpose of the Edmonds DEIA Commission is to promote an environment that accepts, celebrates, and appreciates diversity within the community. The nine-member volunteer advisory commission:

serves as a resource for city government and the community by providing information, education and communication that facilitates a better understanding and celebrates our differences;

provides recommendations to the mayor and city council that would identify opportunities to address diversity issues, promote diversity programs, and/or provide guidance to create a more accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

assists the City of Edmonds in supporting and challenging all areas of government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

Commissioner applicants will be reviewed and considered by the existing members of the DEIA Commission, who will make the nominations subject to Edmonds City Council confirmation. The new appointees will fill three-year terms that start Jan. 1, 2024 and run until Dec. 31, 2026. Upon completion of initial terms, commissioners may seek reappointment.

Applicants must live in the city of Edmonds. Ideal applicants will be interested in diversity issues, can respect different views, are positive and action oriented, and have some personal experience that will contribute to a rich and diverse body of Commissioners. Persons of diverse personal backgrounds, such as ethnic heritage, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion and age are encouraged to apply. In addition, applicants should have the time to commit to monthly evening commission meetings, occasional evening or weekend sponsored events, plus monthly working committee meetings.

Student representatives may be enrolled either in high school or college and must be Edmonds residents. They may attend schools outside Edmonds. Terms will start upon appointment and will run for one year. Student representatives may be reappointed for a follow-on term. The positions qualify for volunteer or community service hours and can be added as a civic affiliation on resumes. A letter of recommendation is available upon successful and satisfactory completion of the term.

To apply:

Apply online by clicking the application on the city webpage.

Or obtain an application by contacting Edmonds City Hall directly:

Email: megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov

Phone: 425.775.7724

City Hall: First Floor Reception, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

Application forms may be returned as indicated on the form no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Applicants should be available for potential in-person interviews by the Diversity Commission at its Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 meeting at 6 p.m.

Para ver este comunicado de prensa y la solicitud visite https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

如需查看此媒体发布和申请表，请访问：https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/boards_and_commissions/boards_commissions_openings

에서 이 미디어 보도 내용 및 신청서를 볼 수 있습니,